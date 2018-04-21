Loading articles...

Tories still Harper's party, Trudeau tells Liberals at national convention

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, left to right, hold a panel on Atlantic cooperation at the federal Liberal national convention in Halifax on Saturday, April 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX – Justin Trudeau says the Conservatives have learned nothing from their 2015 election defeat and are still practising the politics of fear and division.

The prime minister launched a full-frontal assault on the official Opposition Saturday as he delivered a partisan stemwinder designed to rally Liberal troops in advance of next year’s federal election.

Trudeau says the Conservatives’ new leader, Andrew Scheer, may smile more than his predecessor.

But he says it’s still Stephen Harper’s party and Stephen Harper’s policies.

Trudeau says he’s looking forward to the next election and to proving that positive policies will triumph over negativity and demonization of opponents.

Despite his strong words about the Tories, Trudeau says he’s still committed to practising “sunny ways” in politics.

