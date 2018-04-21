Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Saudi Arabia uses ancient tourist site to alter its history
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2018 2:13 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2018 at 3:00 am EDT
DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia – The UNESCO World Heritage site of Diriyah lies in a conservative, arid patch of Saudi Arabia and is unlikely to feature high on any bucket lists for world travellers.
However, the kingdom is hoping to alter perceptions as it prepares to open the country to tourist visas and international tour groups later this year.
Diriyah lies at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to both control the narrative of its past for future generations of Saudis and to revamp its image to curious world travellers.
It’s an especially important site to the ruling Al Saud family because it’s here where the first Saudi dynasty was founded in the 15th century. The architecture is associated with the tribes of Najd in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula.
