Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 21, 2018 at 3:00 am EDT

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 27 will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies