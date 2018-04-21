NBA fines Wizards' Markieff Morris, Celtics' Marcus Morris

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The NBA has fined Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris and twin brother Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics for their roles in separate incidents during playoff games.

Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for attempting to escalate an altercation and pushing an official during a game against Toronto on Friday night. Morris shoved official Ken Mauer aside when Morris and Toronto’s OG Anunoby had to be separated after a near-fight that drew other players less than three minutes into the Wizards’ 122-103 victory.

Meanwhile, Marcus Morris was also docked $15,000 for criticizing officials after the Celtics’ 116-92 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He was called for a technical foul in the third and was critical of the officiating after the game.

In October, the brothers were acquitted by a Phoenix jury in an aggravated assault trial. They were on trial on charges that they helped three other people beat a man in January 2015 outside a high school basketball game. The twins played for the Phoenix Suns at the time.