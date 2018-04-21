Loading articles...

Man in his 30s pronounced dead in Scarborough stabbing

Last Updated Apr 21, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT

A man in his 30s is dead following a stabbing in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Danforth Road and Midland Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Paramedics tell 680News the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in to take over the investigation.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

