Canadian musicians celebrate Record Store Day

It is vinyl enthusiasts Christmas.

Today is Record Store Day where independent record stores celebrate with in-store performances and limited edition vinyl releases.

“We have been preparing for this for years,” Andrew Roach with Dine Alone Records tells CityNews, “So we have been printing exclusive colours that are only available as Dine Alone Records exclusive so there are lots of hidden gems coming from our catalogue.”

The record label’s pop-up shop is just one of many stores in Toronto participating in Record Store Day.

Hundreds of music lovers will line up well before the stores open in hopes of getting their hands on some musical treasures.

“There are some things that we only have 40 copies of in the store,” Lisa Logutenkow, VP of Dine Alone says, “Some of them we actually only have two copies!”

We asked some of Canada’s top musicians what the first record was that they purchased.

Here is what they had to say: