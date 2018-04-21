Loading articles...

Burlington man killed in apparent street racing incident on QEW

A 26-year-old man from Burlington is dead following a crash on the QEW that police say was the result of street racing (Kerry Schmidt/TWITTER)

A 26-year-old Burlington man is dead following a serious crash on the QEW near Burlington early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say a black Toyota was reportedly racing with at least one other car in the westbound lanes of the QEW when it struck the centre median near Guelph Line around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the incident began around Ford Drive in Mississauga and the vehicles continued through Oakville and into Burlington.

Witnesses tell police a grey vehicle, possibly an Audi, may have been involved and that another Vehicle may have played a role in the crash as well.

The 26-year-old passenger was taken to a trauma centre in grave condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the car from Stoney Creek escaped serious injury. He is cooperating with police.

Police are appealing to the driver of the grey car to come forward.

