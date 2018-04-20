Loading articles...

1 in hospital after stabbing near Seaton House

Last Updated Apr 20, 2018 at 6:11 am EDT

Toronto olice outside Seaton House after a stabbing in the area on April 20, 2018. CITYNEWS

A stabbing in the city’s downtown core has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the George and Gerrard streets area just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The stabbing happened right across the street from Seaton House, the largest homeless shelter in Toronto.

Paramedics said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

There has been no word on suspects but there are several security cameras in the area.

Police continue to investigate.

