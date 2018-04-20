Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Apr 20, 2018 at 6:02 am EDT

Police investigate a shooting on Lawrence Avenue in Scarborough on April 20, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue, just west of Pharmacy Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Toronto police, the suspect fled the scene on foot before emergency crews arrived.

No suspect description has been released.

Police continue to investigate.

