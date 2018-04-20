Loading articles...

Quebec City police charge mother after 2-year-old girl stabbed to death

Audrey Gagnon is escorted by police on her way to the courthouse in Quebec City, Thursday, April 19, 2018. A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying of her two-year-old daughter and is expected to be arraigned later today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Police say a two-year-old Quebec girl who died in hospital after being found in a garbage can had been stabbed.

Rosalie Gagnon’s mother was charged Thursday with arson, mischief and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant’s death.

Quebec City police had recommended Audrey Gagnon, 23, be charged with murder but the Crown has not yet laid that charge.

The accused’s bail hearing has been set for next Wednesday and she will remain behind bars until then.

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park.

Police have set up a command centre and are still looking for the weapon.

