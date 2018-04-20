Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,484.32, up 29.90 points)

Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX:CIA). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.91 per cent, to $1.09 on 21.03 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 42 cents, or 3.31 per cent, to $12.28 on 6.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 11 cents, or 2.30 per cent, to $4.90 on 5.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up six cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $4.00 on 5.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 72 cents, or 1.78 per cent, to $39.77 on 5.13 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 13 cents, or 1.49 per cent, to $8.61 on 5.11 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH). Insurance. Down seven cents, or 0.01 per cent, to $671.00 on 39,788 shares. The investment company has placed a bid of US$300 million to buy Toys “R” Us’s Canadian operations in bankruptcy. According to court papers filed late Thursday, the bidder is taking on a role of a “stalking horse” in a court-approved auction set for Monday in New York. That means it could be outbid in the auction if other buyers come in with a higher offer.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financial services. Up three cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $33.38 on 410,672 shares. The insurance company’s subsidiary Irish Life Group Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire a strategic investment in Invesco Ltd. (Ireland), an employee benefit consulting and private wealth management firm. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.