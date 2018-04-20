Marvel super heroes show opening at Seattle's MoPop museum

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this photo taken Wednesday, April 18, 2018, a life-size Spiderman replica hangs upside-down during a preview of the exhibit Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), in Seattle. The exhibit, which opens Saturday, April 21, features more than 300 original Marvel artifacts, including comic pages, costumes and props and chronicles nearly eight decades of Marvel's story. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
SEATTLE – Marvel’s super heroes are assembling in Seattle.
The Museum of Pop Culture is opening an exhibit exploring eight decades of heroes created by Marvel Entertainment.
The “Universe of Super Heroes” show begins Saturday and explores the nexus between the comic book pages, the television shows and the highly successful movies.
Among the more than 300 items on display are costumes and props from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies including Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming and others. Curators also obtained rare comics and artwork from private collectors.