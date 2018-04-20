Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Lawyer for Alberta man charged in farm shooting frustrated by delays in case
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2018 12:38 pm EDT
Edouard Maurice, centre, speaks to reporters outside court while holding his daughter Teal as his wife, Jessica, looks on in Okotoks, Alta., on March 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
OKOTOKS, Alta. – The lawyer for a southern Alberta man charged after shots were fired during a confrontation on his rural property says she’s already growing frustrated at delays in the case.
Edouard Maurice made another brief appearance today on charges of aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.
RCMP were called to a property Feb. 25 after a homeowner allegedly confronted two people rummaging through his vehicles.
Shots were fired and one of the suspects was later found with an arm injury and taken to hospital.
Defence lawyer Tonii Roulston said outside court she is still waiting for important evidence compiled by the RCMP and the case has been delayed until May 4.
Roulston says she is hoping the case doesn’t go to trial but is confident that a jury would come to the right verdict if it goes that far.
