Here's a list of March inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

Last Updated Apr 20, 2018 at 9:20 am EDT

OTTAWA – Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 2.3 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.: 1.4 per cent (1.6)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.4 (2.9)

— Halifax: 2.4 (2.1)

— Saint John, N.B.: 2.5 (2.7)

— Quebec: 1.3 (1.3)

— Montreal: 1.7 (1.7)

— Ottawa: 2.5 (2.2)

— Toronto: 2.8 (2.6)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.9 (1.6)

— Winnipeg: 2.2 (2.2)

— Regina: 3.1 (3.0)

— Saskatoon: 3.0 (2.9)

— Edmonton: 2.4 (2.3)

— Calgary: 2.3 (2.2)

— Vancouver: 3.2 (3.3)

— Victoria: 1.9 (2.1)

