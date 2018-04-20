Doug Ford says he'll take high road after crude comment by Liberal organizer

A senior campaign official for the Ontario Liberals is apologizing for a crude comment he made on live television about Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.

But Ford says Premier Kathleen Wynne should ask campaign co-chair David Herle to resign, saying his words are insulting to PC supporters.

Herle appeared on a panel discussion on a Toronto TV station earlier today, where he compared Ford to his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

Herle said, “I think people liked Rob Ford and I think people think Doug Ford’s a bit of a dick, to be honest.”

He later issued a statement saying he regrets the comment and he apologizes “without qualification.”

Wynne, who’s fighting for re-election this spring, said just before that statement was released that Herle should apologize but that he would stay on in his position.

At a campaign event in Chatham, Ont., this evening, Ford said he would take the “high road” and not resort to name-calling, but that Herle should step down.

Ontarians go to the polls on June 7.