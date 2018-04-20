CN Tower, surrounding businesses to reopen at 5 p.m.

Toronto police have announced the CN Tower, Rogers Centre Gates 1-6, Ripley’s Aquarium, surrounding businesses and roads will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday.

Most of the area has been closed since Monday due to falling ice from the CN Tower.

Police say they have been meeting daily with representatives from the CN Tower, Rogers Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, TTC, the City of Toronto and other emergency service providers to ensure the area is safe.

Falling ice struck the Rogers Centre dome on Monday, causing a rare postponement of a Blue Jays game.

The closures come following a weekend ice storm that hit much of southern Ontario, causing widespread power outages, as well as hundreds of collisions and flight cancellations.