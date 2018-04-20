Canadian Press NewsAlert: Man accused of student murder not fit for trial: court

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – A man accused of murdering a student at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., has been found unfit to stand trial because of his mental state.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes says the variability of Gabriel Klein’s mental illness must be taken into account.

Klein is accused of the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of a Grade 9 student who was also attacked in the lobby of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November 2016.

More coming.