Butcher to return to stand in murder trial of Halifax yoga instructor

HALIFAX – Nicholas Butcher is expected to return to the stand today after describing affectionate messages between himself and the woman he’s accused of killing.

Butcher is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Montreal-born yoga instructor, Kristin Johnston, whose body was found on a blood-soaked bed inside her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016.

Butcher began his testimony in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday, describing messages he exchanged with Johnston and the stress she was feeling as her yoga studio in Halifax was failing.

In one of the exchanges, Johnston tells Butcher she loves him and is grateful for him.

The jury has heard that Butcher and Johnston were in a relationship and were living together, but that Johnston broke up with him hours before her death.

Court has heard that Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend, tried to kill himself and had cut off his hand.