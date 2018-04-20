Bette Midler to return to 'Hello, Dolly' for a summer run

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Bette Midler is returning to the Tony Award-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!”

Midler left the show in January but The Associated Press has learned she will return on July 17 for a six-week run that will close the production on Aug. 25.

Midler is not coming back empty-handed. She’s also lured previous co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel.

Tickets for the reunited cast’s final shows go on sale on April 28.