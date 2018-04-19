Loading articles...

Last Updated Apr 19, 2018 at 7:20 pm EDT

Thursday’s Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Bruins lead series 2-1)

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

(Blue Jackets lead series 2-1)

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Tucson at San Jose, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

(Pelicans lead series 2-0)

Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Detroit 13 Baltimore 8

Houston at Seattle

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

Boston (Rodriguez 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 5

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Peters 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 1-2) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

