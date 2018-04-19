Taste of spring is coming, but will it stay?

The neverending winter appears to be coming to a close this weekend as Toronto is expected to see sustained double-digit temperatures and spring sunshine over the next week, but can we really put away the winter attire just yet?

CityNews Meteorologist Adam Stiles says it’s quite a sad state of affairs considering we are cherishing an average spring weather weekend, but it will be quite the stark contrast to the ice storm last weekend. However, there will be lots of sunshine to make up for the lower temperatures.

On Friday, it will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of -2 C. It will be mainly sunny on Saturday as well with a high of 11 C, although we could see a few clouds. The overnight low will be -1 C.

And the forecast on Sunday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

A head’s up if you are planning on getting out and enjoying the weather this weekend, the DVP will be closed for spring maintenance.

A peek at what last year looked like at this time:

Looking ahead, Stiles says you are probably safe to put away your shovel, but the mittens and hats should stay handy over the next couple of weeks.

In years past when spring has been delayed, it has only been a couple weeks before summer-like temperatures arrive. However this year, the lake temperatures will need a couple extra weeks to warm up, so a shift to summer won’t be happening right away. For gardeners out there, a decent growing season is expected as well.