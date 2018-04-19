Stratford Perth Museum to run 'To Kill a Mockingbird' exhibit

STRATFORD, Ont. – An exclusive museum exhibit on late author Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is set to hit Stratford, Ont., next month.

Stratford Perth Museum says this is the first time the Monroe County Museum in Lee’s hometown of Monroeville, Ala., has created a travelling exhibit to visit another museum.

The Monroe County Museum is located in the courthouse that Lee used as inspiration in her book’s fictional setting of Maycomb, Ala.

The exhibit is set to run at the Stratford Perth Museum from May 12-Nov. 30.

Organizers say it will include photos, displays about Lee’s life and original storyboards from the Oscar-winning 1962 film version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The exhibit will run at the same time the Stratford Festival stages a production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which begins performances on May 4.

The Stratford Perth Museum is also home to a Justin Bieber exhibit that opened in February and is scheduled to run until at least the end of the year.