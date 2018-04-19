Composite sketch released after woman robbed at gunpoint in Mississauga

Peel police are on the hunt for a suspect after a shot was fired during a robbery in Mississauga.

It happened in the area of Ambler Drive and Kamato Road, which is not far from Tomken Road and Highway 401.

It was reported that the suspect met the female victim around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun and tried to rob the victim.

Police said a struggle ensued, causing a single bullet to be fired.

The suspect then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police said the stray bullet became lodged in a door.

The suspect is in his mid 20s, about five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a dark brown complexion. He has black wavy hair, which was messy at the time, dark eyes, no facial hair, and no piercings. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a black zip-up hoody or jacket, a hunting vest camouflage coloured (brown, green, beige) , and tan-coloured boots.

According to police, the suspect may use the name “Frank Whyte,” and also may frequent the Trethewey Drive area in Toronto.

Police worked with the witness to create a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 (ext. 3410).