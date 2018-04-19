Queen tips Prince Charles to follow her as Commonwealth head

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has opened a summit of the 53-nation Commonwealth, and backed her son Prince Charles to be the next leader of the association of Britain and its former colonies.

In a ceremony Thursday at Buckingham Palace, the queen said she hoped Charles would “carry on the important work” of leading the Commonwealth.

The queen has no designated successor as Commonwealth chief, and some have suggested Charles should not take over.

British Prime Minister Theresa May praised the queen for being “the Commonwealth’s most steadfast and fervent champion” over her 66-year reign.

Leaders from countries from vast India to tiny Tuvalu will spend two days meeting in London and at Windsor Castle west of the city. The agenda includes protecting the world’s oceans and helping small states boost cybersecurity.