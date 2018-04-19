NewsAlert: IOC declares Canadian weightlifter Girard is Olympic champion

TORONTO – Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard can finally call herself an Olympic champion.

The International Olympic Committee made it official today, declaring that Girard will be awarded the gold medal in the 63-kilogram weight class from the 2012 Summer Games.

Girard, who grew up in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., became the first Canadian woman to win a weightlifting medal when she finished third at the London Games.

The top two finishers, Kazakhstan’s Maiya Maneza and Russia’s Svetlana Tzarukaeva, were later stripped of their medals after a 2016 re-test of samples taken in London.

The IOC has said their samples contained evidence of steroids.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a medal ceremony for Girard will be held at a later date.

More coming.