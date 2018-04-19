Marijuana for moms: The rise of cannabis wellness products

On Friday, marijuana enthusiasts celebrate 4-20. And this year, especially, they’ve got plenty to celebrate.

We are not only on the eve of legalization, but those who market, sell and advocate for cannabis say they are tapping into a whole new market of users, too: marijuana for moms.

Former food writer Devon Scoble is someone who likes to enhance her cooking with cannabis-infused oils. She says it’s all part of a living a healthier lifestyle.

“I really like to use coconut oil infusions,” she says. “I find they’re very versatile. You can use them in a variety of recipes and … you can also put them on your skin.”

Others, like Hightea podcast co-host Michelle Bilodeau, say they use the product to help treat a variety of issues like depression, anxiety and aches and pains.

“I used to like to drink,” says Bilodeau, who has a 16-month-old daughter. “But as I got older, my hangovers just made me feel awful. And I can’t be hungover with a one-year-old. It’s just not fun.”

This is where a burgeoning market of marijuana products like edibles, creams and oils comes in. Yet many in Canada’s medical community say the herb-infused products should be taken with caution.

Jeff Blackmer, vice president of professionalism with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), says more studies need to be done to ensure the efficacy and safety of these products.

“Certainly, we have more attention paid to these in the marketplace in the last little while, but from a scientific evidence point, there’s really a lack of data to say that they work any better or have any different effect than the more typical forms,” he says.

Websites that promote marijuana culture like Leafly and Hempster are looking to fill that void of information.

Scoble says these online communities look to educate moms, dads and everyone else about everything from different strains to baking safely — as well as how to eliminate the stigma associated with marijuana.

“It helps moms and we’re always going to fight against being judged,” says Scoble. “So we’re here to help moms understand how to use this product responsibly for better wellness.”

The CMA suggests anyone looking to try different forms of cannabis should start out slow with a product containing a lower concentration of active ingredients. And, of course, it never hurts to consult of doctor.