Humboldt Broncos player transferred to Calgary hospital for rehabilitation

CALGARY – One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash in Saskatchewan earlier this month has been transferred to Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

Ryan Straschnitzki, a 19-year old from Airdrie, Alta., was paralyzed from the chest down after a transport truck and the junior hockey team’s bus collided on April 6.

Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed and another 13 people were injured.

Ryan’s father, Tom Straschnitzki, said his son was flown to Calgary from Saskatoon by a medical plane on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s closer to home, but he’s kind of split because he didn’t want to leave his teammates,” he said.

Six Broncos players remained at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Two are still in critical condition.

Straschnitzki’s father said his son still has a long road ahead.

“I said to him, ‘We’re still in the first period. You’re only on your third shift and there are many more minutes to go,'” said Straschnitzki, who added he hopes his son can get to the point where he can walk again.

“He will have his ups and downs. Like I told him, ‘I kicked your butt in novice when you were lazy, so I’m definitely going to do it now.'”

Straschnitzki said they had a positive experience at the hospital in Saskatoon.

“The staff and workers have been fantastic,” he said. “People would just come in and donate stuff. We had gift cards and someone brought homemade lasagna in.

“It’s unbelievable.”

The players also had visits in hospital from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Olympic hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser and NHL players such as Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews, Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid and Ryan O’Reilly of the Buffalo Sabres.

They even had a visit from the Stanley Cup.