Multi-vehicle crash blocks EB Hwy. 401 at Winston Churchill

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are blocked at Winston Churchill after a multi-vehicle crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash involved passenger vehicles and transport trucks.

“Two vehicles with pretty significant damage, two tractor trucks with pretty significant damage and a few other vehicles with minor damage,” he said.

Collision #Hwy401 EB at Winston.

3 transports, 2 cars, 3 to hospital with minor injuries. Clean up ongoing pic.twitter.com/FqpjKOMJj8 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 19, 2018

Amazingly, no one was seriously injured in the crash, which saw debris scattered across all eastbound lanes of the highway.

“Two people taken to hospital with just roughly minor injuries but we’ve got a significant amount of debris and damage here on the roadway,” Schmidt said.

There has been no word on how long it will take to get the debris and vehicles removed.

The crash is also causing delays on the westbound lanes of the 401.