Teen caught driving 110 km/hr in Brampton school zone

A police radar shows a reading of 110 km/h near Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road in Brampton on April 19, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter/Peel Regional Police

Police have charged two separate drivers accused of speeding well above the 40 km/h speed limit in Brampton on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., police allegedly clocked a Honda CRV going 110 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone near Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road.

Around the same time, police said they caught a Volkswagen Jetta going 93 km/h in the same area.

Both the Honda driver, a 17-year-old boy, and the Volkswagen driver, a 20-year-old man, were charged with stunt driving. They had their licences suspended and their cars impounded for seven days.

The minimum penalty for stunt driving is a $2,000 fine and six demerit points for a first offence.

However, the fine can be as high as $10,000 and come with a six-month jail term and two-year licence suspension.

