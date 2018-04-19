Teen caught driving 110 km/hr in Brampton school zone

Police have charged two separate drivers accused of speeding well above the 40 km/h speed limit in Brampton on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., police allegedly clocked a Honda CRV going 110 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone near Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road.

Sandalwood / Torbram #Brampton. School Zone. 17 year old driving a Honda HR-V caught doing 110 km/hr in a 40 zone. Done up with stunt driving and vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/aecTb4hExj — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 19, 2018

Around the same time, police said they caught a Volkswagen Jetta going 93 km/h in the same area.

Here we go again! Same location (Sandalwood / Torbram #Brampton) School Zone. 20 year old male driving a VW Jetta caught going 93 km/hr in a 40. Done up with stunt driving and vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/XQthEeyzGa — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 19, 2018

Both the Honda driver, a 17-year-old boy, and the Volkswagen driver, a 20-year-old man, were charged with stunt driving. They had their licences suspended and their cars impounded for seven days.

The minimum penalty for stunt driving is a $2,000 fine and six demerit points for a first offence.

However, the fine can be as high as $10,000 and come with a six-month jail term and two-year licence suspension.