Tension grows between Quebec and federal government over asylum seekers

QUEBEC – Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is criticizing Ottawa’s response to the province’s request for more money and resources to deal with an influx of asylum seekers.

Couillard says he is very dissatisfied with a letter from federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen in which he tells Quebec that Ottawa is doing what it can to manage the issue.

Hussen says his government has reduced wait times in giving refugee applicants work permits and that Ottawa pays for their health care.

Quebec has asked for $146 million.

The province received roughly 25,000 asylum seekers in 2017, representing half of the total in Canada.

Quebec has so far received three times as many applicants in 2018 compared with the same period last year.

Opposition politicians accuse Couillard of waiting until the refugee issue became a full-blown crisis before taking decisive action.