Man suffers life-threatening injuries in east-end apartment fire

Last Updated Apr 18, 2018 at 5:27 am EDT

A man suffers life-threatening injuries after a fire at an apartment building on Strathmore Boulevard on April 18, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man in his 70s is in critical condition in hospital after being pulled from a burning apartment in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Strathmore Boulevard, near Danforth and Greenwood avenues, just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire reportedly broke out at a unit on the 13th floor.

Paramedics said the man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

