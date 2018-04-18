Review to assess treatment of Inuit children in N.L. child protection services

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – An independent review into the treatment of Inuit children and youth in Newfoundland and Labrador’s child welfare system will be led by the province’s child and youth advocate.

The Nunatsiavut Government announced today in a news release that Jackie Lake Kavanagh will report findings by March 31, 2019.

The study is being commissioned amidst concerns from the Inuit government in Labrador over the number of Inuit children being placed outside of their communities.

Roughly a third of children and youth being sent to child protection services in the province are Indigenous – far out of proportion to their percentage of the population.

Nunatsiavut president Johannes Lampe has said the separation of families is causing undue stress, along with a loss of culture and way of life.

Kavanagh says she is expecting to review individual cases and child protection service policies, and to hold conversations with Inuit communities around Labrador.