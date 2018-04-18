Loading articles...

Possible human remains found near Black Creek and Weston

Last Updated Apr 18, 2018 at 6:13 am EDT

Toronto police guard the scene on April 18, 2018, after remains were found under a rail bridge near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road the day before. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Toronto police are investigating after possible human remains were found in the city’s northwest end.

Police say a witness found what appeared to be human remains and bones under a rail bridge near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators have not been able to confirm what the remains are, but say it’s possible that the remains are those of an animal.

Police will return to the area during the day to continue their investigation.

