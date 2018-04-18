Quebec justice minister worried by report lawyers using jurors' Facebook pages

A report that some Quebec defence lawyers are using Facebook to identify jurors and tailor their cases accordingly is raising concern among members of the legal community.

Le Journal de Montreal reported this week that some lawyers noted that using a Facebook feature that recommends contacts would identify jurors who had a smartphone with them.

Anonymous attorneys told the newspaper they could then glean a juror’s profile for information that could help in crafting a defence strategy.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee said today she’s worried about the report and has convened a working group to delve into the matter and adapt procedures to cope with new technologies.

She told reporters in Quebec City the group includes representatives from the province’s judiciary, law society and Justice Department as well as Crown officials.

The report doesn’t make clear how widespread the practice is, but Vallee says the group will also look at the matter from an ethical perspective.