Pope meets father of British toddler at centre of battle

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis has met with the father of a terminally ill British toddler, after an appeals court ruled that his parents can’t take him to Italy for further medical treatment.

The parents of 23-month-old Alfie Evans have been engaged in a protracted legal fight with doctors over his care. They asked the Court of Appeal to overturn earlier rulings that blocked further medical treatment and ordered life support to be withdrawn.

Alfie’s father, Thomas Evans, met with Francis Wednesday before the pope’s general audience. During the audience itself, Francis led the crowd in a silent moment of prayer for Alfie.

In his second appeal this week for Alfie, Francis said the only one who can give and take life is God: “It’s our duty to do everything to care for life.”