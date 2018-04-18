Man arrested after random, unprovoked attacks on 5 women: police

Toronto police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with several attacks on women in the downtown core.

Police allege the man threw a rock at two different women, striking them in the back, near Yonge and Wellesley streets just after 8 a.m. last Thursday.

On Friday, the same man approached a third woman near Yonge and Dundas streets and allegedly kicked her in the back of the head. She had a concussion as a result of the incident.

Again, on Sunday, the man allegedly kicked a fourth woman in the back near Church and Wood streets, north of Carlton. A few minutes later, he kicked another woman in the chest.

Police say all of the assaults were random and unprovoked.

Ahmed Oumer, 24, has been charged with two counts of assault and assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.