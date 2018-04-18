Operational problems cause major delays on Kitchener GO train line

An operational problem west of Malton on the Kitchener GO train line has resulted in major delays for riders during the Wednesday morning commute.

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, a train is blocking all tracks and a signal is damaged west of Malton.

Aikins said repairs are taking longer than hoped and they have arranged to route trains through the Barrie corridor.

Approximately 10,000 customers have been affected.

Terrible start to the day for customers on Kitchener line. A train is blocking all tracks & a signal is damaged west of Malton. Crews are working as fast as they can on fixes. We are also working on bus shuttles. No impact to @UPexpress trains https://t.co/PPtH44bQK7 — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) April 18, 2018

There has been no word on what time regular service will resume on the Kitchener GO line.