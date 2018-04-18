Man arrested after multiple sexual assaults on Dufferin TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a series of sexual assaults on the Dufferin TTC bus.

Police allege the first assault happened on April 10 around 5:30 p.m.when the man stood behind a 15-year-old girl on the bus and sexually assaulted her.

The next day, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., three other teenage girls travelling on the same route alleged the same man stood in front of them and sexually assaulted them.

Officers were able to locate the man standing at the northbound bus stop in front of Dufferin Mall just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Kethiswaran Shanmuganathan, 47, of Toronto, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.