Cuban state media say new president to be elected Wednesday
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2018 6:44 am EDT
HAVANA – Cuban state media say the country’s National Assembly will elect a new president on Wednesday but will only announce the replacement for Raul Castro the following day.
Communist Party newspaper Granma says the congress will assemble at 9 a.m. and select leaders of the legislature before voting for the president and other members of the Council of State, the country’s highest government body.
The secret vote will be counted by the National Electoral Commission and announced Thursday. The two-day process is unusual for the Cuban National Assembly, which has generally met and selected the president in one day.
The new president will take over for Castro, who is stepping down after two five-year terms. His brother Fidel was prime minister and president from 1959 until he fell ill in 2006.
