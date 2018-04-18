Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CN Tower, some nearby buildings remain closed due falling ice concerns
by News Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2018 9:13 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 18, 2018 at 9:22 am EDT
Police tape surrounds an area at the base of the CN Tower after chunks of ice fell from the tower causing damage to surrounding buildings on April 16, 2018. CITYNEWS
The CN Tower and some surrounding buildings and roads will remain closed Wednesday due to the threat of falling ice from the tower.
Ripley’s Aquarium, and Gates 1 to 6 of Rogers Centre, will also be closed off. Steam Whistle and the Rec Room will have restricted access.
Other closures include Bremner Boulevard, between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street, and the John Street extension over the tracks.
The CN Tower was also closed on Monday, and the game between the Royals and Jays was cancelled after ice fell from the building and damaged the roof of the Rogers Centre.
The rest of the closures went into effect on Tuesday.
The safety concerns come in the wake of an ice storm on Saturday and Sunday that lashed the city with freezing rain, ice pellets and powerful winds.
