CN Tower, some nearby buildings remain closed due falling ice concerns

The CN Tower and some surrounding buildings and roads will remain closed Wednesday due to the threat of falling ice from the tower.

Our cameras were rolling when ice fell from the CN Tower pic.twitter.com/eKlc49tUIs — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) April 18, 2018

Ripley’s Aquarium, and Gates 1 to 6 of Rogers Centre, will also be closed off. Steam Whistle and the Rec Room will have restricted access.

Other closures include Bremner Boulevard, between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street, and the John Street extension over the tracks.

The CN Tower was also closed on Monday, and the game between the Royals and Jays was cancelled after ice fell from the building and damaged the roof of the Rogers Centre. The rest of the closures went into effect on Tuesday.

The safety concerns come in the wake of an ice storm on Saturday and Sunday that lashed the city with freezing rain, ice pellets and powerful winds.

Related stories:

Blue Jays game cancelled due to hole in Rogers Centre roof

Ice smashes windshields of truck, 2 buses on Ontario highways

Police remind drivers to clean ice off car roofs