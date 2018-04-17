Trudeau to end French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

PARIS – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will wrap up his visit to France today before flying to London to meet with British counterpart Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth.

Trudeau is to address the French National Assembly this morning, making him the first Canadian prime minister to do so.

His speech is expected to touch on the rise of nationalism, populism and xenophobia, which have become serious concerns in France and other parts of Europe in recent years.

On Monday, Canada and France pledged to renew the fight against climate change, hoping to keep momentum on the world stage going after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the Paris climate agreement.

A new France-Canada partnership that includes pushing for a global price on carbon falls in line with the Trudeau government’s priorities for the G7 Summit in Quebec in June.

Officials say the government is also hoping the partnership will convince the French that Canada is serious about fighting climate change — and as a result help with ratification of the new Canada-EU free trade deal.

There have been concerns in France that investor-protection clauses within the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, or CETA as the deal is known, would lead to weakened environmental rules.