Prime ministers praise legacy of Barbara Bush

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent his condolences to the family of Barbara Bush after the death of the former U.S. first lady.

Bush died Tuesday in Houston at the age of 92.

Trudeau, who is currently on a European visit, tweeted that Bush was “always a friend to Canada.”

He said she leaves a legacy of “dignity, grace, service and devotion to family” and that he and his wife, Sophie send their deepest condolences to “Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans.”

Stephen Harper, who was prime minister while Bush’s son George occupied the White House, said “Barbara Bush’s legacy will stand as an inspiration for generations of young American leaders.”

Harper said his and his wife Laureen’s prayers “are with a great American family.”

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who held office when Bush’s husband George H.W. was president, called the political matriarch “a woman of great intelligence, conviction and kindness.”

Mulroney added that Bush “held no rancour for anyone, no matter how tough the political battles she may have endured.”

Bush married George H.W. Bush in 1945. They had six children and were married longer than any presidential couple in American history.