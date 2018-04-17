Pride Toronto's theme this year is '35 Years of AIDS Activism'

Pride Toronto has unveiled its theme for this year’s Pride Month.

The organization says the theme: ’35 Years of AIDS Activism,’ is meant to express the spirit of North America’s largest Pride celebration.

Pride Toronto says the 2018 theme reflects the changes in the community, and how deeply it has been affected by loss.

“Pride Toronto honours those that continue to fight for the rights and freedoms of all of the LGBTQ+ community,” Olivia Nuamah, Pride Toronto executive director, said in a statement.

“We do this by reflecting on the achievements of the past, honouring those that we have lost, and celebrating the future of our growing and diverse community.”

Toronto’s Pride Month kicks off on June 1.