Woman in 70s struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics responded to a call at around 12:30 p.m. near Thirty Seventh Street and Lakeshore Boulevard in the Long Branch neighbourhood.

Police say the victim is a woman in her 70s and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved stayed on the scene.

At this time, it is not clear if they will face charges or not.