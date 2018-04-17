Man suffers serious burns in Weston Road apartment fire

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious burns after fire broke out at a Weston Road apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Weston Road near Finch Avenue West, in North York, around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man in his 30s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the fire was contained to one unit of the apartment building.

The building was evacuated and a TTC bus was brought in to temporarily house the residents while crews worked to extinguish the fire

There has been no word on what caused the fire.