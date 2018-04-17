Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
IMF: Outlook is bright for US and global economies this year
by Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2018 9:01 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT
WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its economic outlook for the United States in 2018 and foresees a strong year for the global economy as well. But its chief economist warns that the prospect of an escalating trade conflict “threatens to undermine confidence and derail global growth prematurely.”
The IMF predicts that the U.S. economy will grow 2.9 per cent this year, up from the 2.7 per cent it had forecast in January and up from the 2.3 per cent growth the economy achieved last year. The U.S. economy will enjoy a boost through 2020 from tax cuts President Donald Trump signed into law in December, the IMF predicts.
The lending agency kept its forecast for worldwide growth this year at 3.9 per cent, which would be its fastest pace since 2011.
