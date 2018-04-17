Family tells United Nations Colten Boushie's death a human rights issue

Family and supporters of a young Indigenous man shot on a Saskatchewan farm are using an international stage to share their disappointment in the Canadian criminal justice system.

Speaking at a side event at a United Nations forum on Indigenous issues in New York, Colten Boushie’s cousin, Jade Tootoosis, said his death has become a human rights issue.

She said the family was traumatized by the trial of a farmer charged in the young man’s death.

Gerald Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty on Monday in North Battleford, Sask., to unsafe storage of an unrestricted firearm and was fined $3,000.

Tootoosis says that shows that an Indigenous life is worth less than an ATV.