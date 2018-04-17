Loading articles...

Family tells United Nations Colten Boushie's death a human rights issue

Last Updated Apr 17, 2018 at 4:21 pm EDT

Senator Kim Pate stands with advocates and family members of Colten Boushie as she speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. From left: Eleanore Sunchild, Sheldon Wuttunee, Debbie Baptiste, mother of Colten Boushie, Alvin Baptiste, uncle of Colten Boushie, Senator Kim Pate, lawyer Chris Murphy, and Jade Tootoosis, cousin of Colten Boushie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Family and supporters of a young Indigenous man shot on a Saskatchewan farm are using an international stage to share their disappointment in the Canadian criminal justice system.

Speaking at a side event at a United Nations forum on Indigenous issues in New York, Colten Boushie’s cousin, Jade Tootoosis, said his death has become a human rights issue.

She said the family was traumatized by the trial of a farmer charged in the young man’s death.

Gerald Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty on Monday in North Battleford, Sask., to unsafe storage of an unrestricted firearm and was fined $3,000.

Tootoosis says that shows that an Indigenous life is worth less than an ATV.

