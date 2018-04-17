Comey: Trump's call to put him in jail isn't 'normal'

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This combination photo shows President Donald Trump speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax policy in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on April 5, 2018, left, and former FBI director James Comey speaking during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 8, 2017. Trump fired off a series of tweets ahead of Comey's first interview on his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," which offers his version of the events surrounding his firing as FBI director by Trump. The interview will air Sunday night on ABC. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, left, and Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey says it’s “not OK” or “not normal” for the president to call for the jailing of private citizens.
President Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Comey should be jailed and accused him of leaking classified information and lying to Congress.
Comey said during a live interview Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump is “just making stuff up.”
Comey says Trump calling for him and other perceived enemies to be jailed “is not acceptable in this country” and that “the president doesn’t get to decide who goes to jail.”
Trump fired Comey last year amid the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.