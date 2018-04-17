CN Tower, surrounding buildings closed due to concerns about falling ice

The CN Tower and surrounding buildings and roads have been shut down due to concerns about falling ice.

Police have closed CN Tower, the main entrance of The Rec Room, Ripley’s Aquarium, Gates 1 to 6 of Rogers Centre, and Bremner Boulevard, between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street.

Steam Whistle Brewing was closed briefly, but people can now enter by the south side of the building, police said.

The doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The Air Canada Centre is still open, but police said it may take longer than normal to get around in the area.

The CN Tower was also closed on Monday — and the game between the Royals and Jays was cancelled — after ice fell from the building and damaged the roof of the Rogers Centre.

The safety concerns come in the wake of an ice storm on Saturday and Sunday that lashed the city with freezing rain, ice pellets and powerful winds.

