Alouettes release four Canadian players, add American receiver to roster

MONTREAL – Veteran Canadians Matt Vonk and Seydou Junior Haidara were among four players released Tuesday by the Montreal Alouettes.

Also let go were running back Dillon Campbell and defensive back Mikael Charland, both also Canadians.

Montreal added American receiver Alton Howard to its roster.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound Vonk, a native of Burlington, Ont., spent three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2014-16) before being acquired by the Alouettes last June.

Junior Haidara, 29, of Quebec City, was entering his second full season with Montreal. The former Laval star also spent time with the B.C. Lions (2013-14), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016) before joining the Alouettes during the ’16 campaign.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound Junior Haidara has appeared in 70 career CFL games, registering 20 catches for 163 yards.

Campbell, 26, of Whitby, Ont., played in one game with Montreal last year. He was selected in the fifth round, No. 39 overall, by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2015 CFL draft.

Charland, 26, of Gatineau, Que., appeared in 12 games with Montreal last season after playing in three contests in 2016 with Ottawa. The Redblacks selected Charland in the second round, No. 16 overall, in the 2016 draft out of Concordia.